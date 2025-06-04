Sheffield campaigners join London Whitehall protest calling for “welfare, not warfare”

Sheffield People's Assembly protesting outside Sheffield Town Hall last year against Chancellor Rachel Reeves' 2024 spring budget statement. Picture: Sheffield People's Assembly

Sheffield anti-austerity campaigners are joining a national protest in London this Saturday (June 7) to call for government spending on “welfare, not warfare”.

The demonstration has been organised by campaign The People’s Assembly and will march to Whitehall for a rally. It has been called in response to what it describes as “a groundswell of anger” at government spending cuts that target the poorest and most vulnerable.

These include limiting winter fuel payments to pensioners, keeping the two-child benefit cap, limiting PIP payments for people with disabilities and refusing compensation to ‘WASPI’ women born in the 1950s, who suffered from a sudden, steep rise in their state pension age.

The campaign also criticises the government cutting UK foreign aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP, while increasing defence spending to 2.5%.

The demonstration’s main demands are ‘no to austerity 2.0 – fund our public services’, ‘tax the rich – empower workers not big business’ and ‘welfare not warfare – stop attacks on disabled people’.

The Sheffield People’s Assembly has organised a coach to join the protest. To book tickets, go online to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sheffieldpeoplesassembly1/1686642

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces the results of her government spending review next Wednesday, June 11. The Leeds MP has already said that the winter fuel allowance will be restored to some pensioners.

Carrie Hedderwick of the Sheffield group said: “Saturday will bring together trade unionists, health, disability, housing and welfare campaigners with community organisations to take our message to Keir Starmer’s government.

“Billions of pounds extra can be found for more weapons, to assist Israel’s genocidal actions against the Palestinian people and to prolong the horrific war in Ukraine, while Labour uses its large majority in the House of Commons to deny relatively small cash to pensioners, poor families and people with disabilities.

“Instead of boosting the profits of Britain’s arms corporations, we need an industrial and infrastructure strategy based on progressive taxation, public investment, public ownership and economic planning.

“Increasing defence spending to up to 3% of GDP and all the while slashing welfare is tantamount to investing in death rather than in life, and is a betrayal of everything the labour and trade union movement stands for.

“This is a government in hoc to finance capital and transnational corporations at the expense of the working class. More than this I am deeply concerned that the far right is benefiting from Labour’s failure to meet the expectations of those who feel they have been left behind by the disastrous neoliberal policies of previous governments.”