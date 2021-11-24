That’s how Sheffield councillors have described buses in the city ahead of a debate next week.

Liberal Democrat councillors have welcomed the £100m to improve Supertram and £35m for buses promised to Sheffield in the recent Budget but say there is a north south divide in funding.

Coun Ian Auckland, who has long campaigned for better buses, said: “The regional imbalances in funding means buses in London get the equivalent of £76 per head, and yet in Sheffield it is only £5. This is simply unacceptable.

Sheffield Liberal Democrat councillors say there is a north south divide in bus funding with London getting far more than Sheffield

“Sheffield has been left with often poor bus services, with services frequently being late, cramped, unreliable, expensive and in poor condition.”

The Lib Dems accused the Mayor of South Yorkshire Dan Jarvis of once again ‘missing the bus’ regarding improving services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with the alternative enhanced partnership arrangements brought in this summer.

Coun Auckland added: “The Mayor must exercise powers to bring bus services back under local control with franchising at the earliest practicable date and central government must do more to provide significant funding to revitalise local transport.

“We support Clive Betts MP’s call for the rollout of bus franchising to be sped up. A good public transport system should run where people need it, when people need it and at a price that is affordable.

“Excellent public transport, and people friendly neighbourhoods are key to reducing pollution, congestion, improving health, and contributing to our zero carbon by 2030 pledge.”

Coun Auckland will lead the debate at a meeting of full council on Wednesday, December 1.