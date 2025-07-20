The company which empties Sheffield’s bins is starting a legal battle with a union - over alleged defamation.

Waste company Veolia and the union Unite have been involved in an ongoing dispute over the company refusing to officially recognise Unite.

Veolia has a recognition deal with the GMB union instead.

The dispute has seen several strike days.

Members of Unite the Union on their picket line with the Sheffield Trades Council banner outside the Sheffield City Council waste management contractor Veolia's Lumley Street depot. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Now Veolia says it is starting legal action against Unite the Union and its general secretary, Sharon Graham, to stop what it claims is a defamatory campaign - an allegation which Unite denies.

Veolia claims Unite’s campaign continues despite a Central Arbitration Committee decision in April, which Veolia says rejected Unite’s application for recognition at Veolia Sheffield. The CAC is the government body charged with solving disputes over recognition.

The company says it has strong industrial relations with five trade unions nationally, including Unite.

Now it has filed Particulars of Claim, beginning legal action against Unite the Union (Unite) and Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, for alleged defamation. Veolia claims this follows months of protests and smear campaigns by the union and attempts to harm its business.

They say GMB has represented the majority of workers at Veolia Sheffield for over 20 years, and opposes changes to the existing trade union recognition agreement. Veolia says it cannot effectively recognise Unite without tearing up the longstanding agreement with GMB.

A Veolia spokesperson said: “We do not take this legal action lightly, but we must stand up against Unite’s excessive tactics that are in total contrast to the quality of our industrial relations in the UK.

“We will always support good industrial relations but we will not allow anyone to attack our business, our reputation, our colleagues or our partners with baseless accusations.”

Unite denies the allegations.

A spokesperson said: "Unite completely and utterly refutes any allegation of defamation made by Veolia and we will not be scared off by yet more union-busting legal threats.

“From the start, this has been a campaign to allow our members’ democratic right to be represented by the union of their choice - something Veolia has sought to prevent all along.

"We have been clear that we are happy to share recognition on Lumley Street site with other unions and reached this agreement with Veolia before Christmas only for them to withdraw it at the last moment.

“The decision on recognition, and the ability to end this dispute rests solely with Veolia. Unite will continue its campaign until Veolia agrees to our legitimate aim of recognition."