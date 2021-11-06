The GMB union says the strike action by refuse workers at Veolia in Sheffield was suspended last week to allow GMB members to vote on a new pay offer put forward by the company.

But that offer has been rejected by GMB members and the strike will go ahead. Some collections were being made today in areas which usually have collections on Mondays.

Striking bin men are planning a rally on Monday, while council bosses are advising people what to do with their bins during the action

The refuse workers voted for industrial action after receiving a below inflation pay offer from Veolia.

The action, which could affect more than 200,000 homes, will take place on Monday November 8 from 6.30am and striking workers will march from their Lumley Street depot to Sheffield Town Hall to hold a rally at 9am.

Lee Parkinson, GMB Organiser, said: “GMB members have gone above and beyond over the last 18 months to serve the people of Sheffield, whilst putting their own health and safety at risk.

“All they are asking for is some acknowledgement of the effort they have put in, by way of a decent pay rise that at least keeps pace with the cost of living, and not to the detriment of other terms and conditions.”

Sheffield Council recommended residents whose black collections were due on Monday put their bins out this morning.

Blue, brown or green bin should be put it out for collection as normal on Monday by 7am

For other collection days, people should put their bin out as normal and leave it out until it has been emptied.

Bin firm Veolia said: “If your black bin is due for collection on Monday 8 November, we will attempt to collect your black bin on the weekend before your scheduled day. Please put your black bin out for collection by 7am on Saturday 6 November and leave it out until it has been emptied.”

For residents whose collection is on other days, they added: “We plan to empty bins as normal and residents are asked to put their bin out for collection by 7am on their usual day. The industrial action may mean we are unable to empty some residents’ bins on their scheduled day. If your collection does not take place, please leave your bin out until it has been emptied.”