Seventy homes approved despite Rotherham councillor’s concerns over quality

Members of RMBC’s planning board approved the scheme at their meeting on July 21.

The plans would see 25 per cent of the homes allocated as affordable housing, compromised of one two bed bungalow, nine two bed town houses, seven three bed semis, one four bed semi – 18 in total.

An application for 70 new homes off Brecks Lane in Rotherham has been approved, despite a councillor's concerns over quality.

Developers have also proposed an extension of the existing 30mph northwards approximately 100m and a ‘village gateway’ feature on Brecks Lane comprising enhanced 30mph road signs, 30mph speed roundel road markings and dragons’ teeth road markings.

An officer report to councillors states that “During the typical weekday peak hour periods (8am to 9am and 5pm to 6pm) two-way traffic flows along the route are approximately 100 vehicles. It can therefore be seen that the route is lightly trafficked.”

During the meeting, Councillor Sue Ellis, who represents Wickersley North, said there had been “an awful lot of concern from residents” about the plans.

The Labour councillor accused the developer of erecting an “unauthorised fence” and a “huge advertising hoard”, adding that she is “disappointed about the quality of the development, or lack of quality.”

Coun Ellis requested a monthly meeting between the developer, site manager and residents, as well as solar power scheme for all the houses.

Coun Ellis also suggested that the number of bungalows be increased to five, from one, to serve an “above average elderly population” in the area.

Emma Ottewell, planning offer at RMBC, told the meeting that she did not know if the council had an enforcement case regarding fencing and hoarding, and added that “there are some deemed consent rights for builders to put up some advertisements on site, but that is usually once planning permission has been granted, so we can investigate that.

“We don’t have the ability, through policy, to require those units to have to have a certain level of solar power provision.

“We have to determine the application that is in front of us.”