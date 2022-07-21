Library demolition and 49 new houses set to breathe “desperately needed new life” into centre of Rotherham town

The library off Station Street will be demolished and the area is to be landscaped.

The existing customer service centre will be refurbished to create a replacement library, and 49 homes will be built across two sites on opposite sides of Charnwood Street.

A new play area is proposed, between the existing Civic Building and Station Street and a new pedestrian access directly from Station Street.

The two to four bedroom family homes will be built on the site of the former council offices on Queen Street, the former swimming pool and health centre, and the old Charnwood House care home, with access to the sites off Charnwood Street.

The developers will be required to provide 12 affordable houses, £91,228 towards education provision, £23,600 for the provision of replacement offsite tree mitigation and £500 per house towards sustainable travel under a S106 agreement.

The proposal seeks to improve the accessibility of the civic square; improve pedestrian flow between facilities; and “create a mix of high quality new homes that will add footfall and vitality to Swinton town centre.”

Richard Conroy, on behalf of the applicants, told todays planning meeting that the company has been working with Rotherham Council for more than two years to bring forward the proposals for the “complex, difficult and challenging site”.

Mr Conroy added that the scheme would provide “significant benefits for Swinton”, including enhanced and refurbished civic buildings, and improvements to the public realm.

“These will all hugely improve the appearance of the site, and the range of facilities for the wider community, plus reduce antisocial behaviour.”

Mr Conroy added that the 49 homes would include a range of sizes, from two to four bedroom family homes, creating a “new, mixed community in the town centre utilising vacant brownfield land, and providing more local customers for shops.”