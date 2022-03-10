GMB Union says Delta Academies Trust, which runs Darton Academy and Goldthorpe Primary Academy, signed a £1.8 million deal in 2020 for ‘provision of mains gas supplies to Academies in Yorkshire and the Humber.’

Hospitals, councils and schools across the UK have purchased Russian gas as GMB bosses said the contracts fund’s ‘Putin’s war machine’ following the invasion of Ukraine.

The union has now called for an immediate ban on new contracts to Gazprom’s UK trading arm.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Like the rest of the world, we are appalled at Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and the plight of its people.

“Public sector organisations procure energy through a tender process and are bound by strict rules.

“Gazprom UK supplies energy to around 100,000 sites in the UK and are one of the 10 suppliers on the school switch scheme.

“It has a contract to supply gas to our trust until March 2023.

“We are keen to end our arrangement as soon as possible.

“Like other public sector organisations we are legally bound to act within the law when seeking to terminate contracts.