Royston masterplan to be approved by cabinet

If approved, the final version of the masterplan will be presented to full council for adoption on July 29.

The proposals to build a community of almost 1,000 homes and a new primary school on land at Lee Lane – 166 of which are already under construction – have been met with opposition from residents.

A petition against the proposals received more than 700 signatures, but a council report states that the petition “was not within the scope of the consultation,” as it covered the principle of the development and site allocation.

Royston Masterplan

The report also states that a questionnaire as part of a public consultation held during June and July 2020 received 105 responses.

A social media campaign, webpage, site notices, telephone consultations and hard copy consultation packs “hand delivered on request” made up the consultation, according to the report.

Feedback from the consultations led to a number of changes to the proposals, including adding electric vehicle charging points to every home, the entrance to the convenience store moved further away from Lee Lane, and a “clear requirement to protect and integrate existing trees where appropriate”.

If approved, the site is expected to be developed over the next 10-15 years, and the report accepts that “over its lifetime it may add to the capacity issues at the Wells Junction.”

However, “various means” are being explored to “encourage modal shift away from the private car in order to reduce the demand at the Well junction and others within the vicinity of the site.”

Barnsley council’s ruling cabinet will hear the report at their next meeting on July 14 at 10am.