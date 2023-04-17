Row over Liberal Democrats ‘misleading’ election leaflets in marginal Sheffield ward

Three councillors were forced to apologise for posting ‘misleading’ election leaflets in a hotly contested seat, just weeks before polling day.

Tensions are running high in Beighton where the Liberal Democrats held on to the seat by just 84 votes at the last local elections, with Labour coming close second.

The ward is currently represented by three Liberal Democrat councillors Bob McCann, Ann Woolhouse and Kurtis Crossland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio were reprimanded by Sheffield Council’s standards board following a complaint from a member of the public about the party’s leaflets.

Three councillors were forced to apologise for posting ‘misleading’ election leaflets in a hotly contested seat, just weeks before polling day.

The complainant, who wished to remain anonymous, said they received a plethora of leaflets from the Lib Dems with “repeated untruths” and dishonesty which they believed contravened the councillor code of conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leaflets claimed Labour was in charge of the council and responsible for decisions when the authority was in no overall control and operating in a committee system – where politicians from all parties are involved in decision-making.

In a joint statement, the three councillors argued Labour was still the most dominant party on the council and the authority had a Labour leader and deputy leader.

But a standards board officer upheld the complaint, ruling that the leaflets were wrong. They ordered the councillors to take guidance and advice on the committee system and apologise to the complainant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrats leader, defended his colleagues and said Labour colleagues called certain committees “Labour-led”.

He said: “This decision just doesn’t make sense. It’s ruled that my colleagues might have been wrong to say Labour-led on leaflets but my challenge to them is what have you done about Labour councillors who are saying decisions are Labour-led? Different rules apply to Labour councillors than to the rest of us. It seems farcical.

“I’ll let the people of Sheffield and Beighton decide who they trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until the council takes action against Labour councillors, I’m standing by my colleagues.”

The local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.

Remember to bring photographic identification, which is now required to vote at polling stations.