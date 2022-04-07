Sheffield’s Coles Corner on Abbeydale Road fights to keep outdoor seating

Coles Corner, a gift and record shop with a cafe bar on Abbeydale Road, has asked Sheffield Council if it can keep a one storey side extension permanently.

It is mainly used for dining and has space for four tables with seating for around 16 covers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coles Corner, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield.

The planning application is due to be decided on by the council’s planning and highways committee next week.

In a report ahead of the meeting, council officers recommended granting approval but only for 18 months as it “is not considered to be of an acceptable design quality to be in place for longer” in such a prominent location.

They added this time would allow Coles Corner to get a more suitable replacement structure.

In a statement, they said: “Taking all of the matters raised into account, it is considered that the side extension as built owing to its use of uncoordinated materials of a temporary nature has a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the host property and the surrounding area.

“It is however recognised that the Covid pandemic resulted in many shops and particularly food and drink premises erecting both temporary and permanent structures on their forecourts to enable businesses to continue to function.

“This is particularly evident in Sheffield along the Abbeydale Road corridor, where there are many unauthorised structures, and where officers are currently in the process of establishing their status and engaging with the business owners in order to secure acceptable outcomes.

“As such, a sensitive approach to the determination of this case is considered appropriate with any decision acknowledging the potential impact on the business at what is a difficult time.”

There was a mixed response from the local community to original plans which would have needed permission for a bar but Coles Corner clarified to the council that it was not a bar as such so the description was amended.

Nether Edge and Sharrow councillor Alison Teal, who is also the executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wrote in support of Coles Corner at the time, saying she was saddened to see conflict between neighbours.

She said: “As part of a summer event relating to music trails in which Coles Corner participated, there was some loud music performed at this venue and it did generate some loud noise for local residents and, as a consequence, local residents are worried that this could be repeated again in the future and more regularly.

“The business owners are extremely conscientious about being good neighbours and have no wish to inconvenience or disregard the rights of residents in the area.

“There are lots of supportive comments here with the application to illustrate what a highly valued business Coles Corner is to the community.

“The outdoor framed seating area has created an important addition to the amenity space.”

Councillors on the planning committee will discuss the application on Tuesday, April 12 from 2pm.