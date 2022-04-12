Rotherham’s CCTV system to be upgraded

A report to RMBC’s improving places select commission states that the the hard and software for the borough’s CCTV system will be “replaced with up-to-date and leading technology.”

The upgrade will mean officers will be able to access CCTV remotely, which will improve the Council’s capacity to respond and manage major incidents.

“There are a number of areas where the council makes use of CCTV which includes fixed systems in individual council buildings, a fixed ‘mainframe’ system, which feeds into a police monitored control room in Doncaster, re-deployable ASB cameras and re-deployable cameras used to tackle fly-tipping,” adds the report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham's CCTV cameras are set to be upgraded by July, in a bid to improve image quality.

“The council has allocated further capital funding for the 2022/23 financial year of £250k in order to further enhance the capacity of the system, by adding more CCTV cameras to the fixed system and improving transmission lines to allow for digital images.

The council currently had 98 fixed camera units within the mainframe system; a further 372 CCTV units on secondary systems on Council buildings; and a further 97 re-deployable units to support enforcement functions.”

A further 60 new cameras were set up in Rotherham following a Home Office safer streets grant and funding from the Safer Rotherham Partnership during the last financial year.

These included 26 re-deployable camera in Wath and Swinton, 15 cameras for Clifton Park, and a five camera head system in Masborough.