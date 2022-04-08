Ben Lee Ibbotson, 36, of Colley Drive, Sheffield, used a hire van to tip rubbish at the old entrance to Walkworth Farm on Droppingwell Road, but was caught on camera by Rotherham Council.

During an interview by council officers, Ibbotson was presented with images of the crime in progress but denied it was him in the pictures.

The white VW Crafter was captured being used to dump rubbish in October last year

He claimed that the van he was driving on hire at the time of the incident had been cloned.

Investigators managed to counter this claim by matching a distinctive dent near the headlight of the van pictured at the crime scene, with the same dent on the van on hire to Ibbotson.

The white VW Crafter was captured being used to dump rubbish in October last year and Ibbotson pleaded guilty when he appeared before Sheffield magistrates at the end of March 2022.

He was fined £150, and ordered to pay £590 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment for all and we will continue to prosecute anyone illegally disposing of waste. This is another excellent result for the Council and should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can just chuck their rubbish anywhere for others to clean up.”