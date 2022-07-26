Rotherham town centre pub granted permission to extend into vacant shop premises

Plans for a pub to extend into a vacant unit next door have been approved by RMBC.

By Danielle Andrews
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 10:42 am

Bosses at the Rhinoceros on Bridgegate have applied to open up an internal opening into 33a to create a ground floor extension to the existing public house.

The premises was previously in retail use and has been vacant since at least 2017, according to a report by RMBC planning officers

The plans were submitted in January 2022, and were approved by RMBC on July 20.

“It is noted that the shop unit has been vacant for at least five years and the proposal would bring it into active use as an extension to the existing public house,” adds the report.

“It is considered that in this instance as the proposal is to extend an existing public house and as it would bring the premises back into use, the proposal is acceptable in principle.”