New Lidl supermarket to be given go-ahead on “derelict” school site

The 0.95ha site at the junction of High Street and Doncaster Road in Goldthorpe has stood empty for the last five years, following the demolition and relocation of Goldthorpe Primary School.

Home Bargains were given permission for a new store on the site in 2019, but the scheme did not go ahead.

Now, German discount giant Lidl has its sights on the land, and has applied to build a 1,979 sq.m supermarket, along with 110 car parking spaces to the front of the store.

The application is set to be decided by members of the planning board at heir next meeting on July 26.

The report states that the applicant has “agreed to allow for two hours car parking, supporting linked trips between the site and the wider shopping area of Goldthorpe”.

Officers add that the scheme is “acceptable” from a highways perspective, following an assessment of the Barnsley Road Doncaster Road and High Street junction.

The report adds that although “there will be some exceedance in queuing along High Street at peak periods”, “the increase is not severe”.

“The proposed development, located within Goldthorpe District Centre would bring a currently vacant site back into use and secure a national retailer as an anchor store for the centre..