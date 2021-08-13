Rotherham Tesco car park restrictions scrapped

The Drummond Street branch introduced a parking system to allow customers to park for three hours, as long as they spent more than £5 in store.

When the scheme was first introduced in 2017, Tesco said that the car park was under “considerable pressure”, but there is now “sufficient capacity” to relax the controls.

Planning documents state: “Tesco therefore propose to remove the park-to-shop system whereby customers can park for up to three hours after spending a minimum of £5 in store, together with the associated terminals at the store entrance from the car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Drummond Street branch introduced a parking system to allow customers to park for three hours, as long as they spent more than £5 in store.

“The new controls will allow all customers to the store to park freely for at least two hours, up to a maximum of three hours, with a £70 fine levied for overstaying.”