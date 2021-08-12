Dangerous fencing removed thanks to lobbying from Sheffield resident

Builders are in the process of converting the former New Inn pub into flats but have blocked the footpaths on Duke Street and Bernard Street with scaffolding, fencing and debris.

Sheffield Council has told developers they must remove fencing which is making it hazardous for pedestrians.

It follows several months of complaints from Frank Bussey who has been urging the council to take action.

Sheffield Council has told contractors to remove dangerous fencing on Duke Street. Image: Frank Bussey

He said: “This is a serious safety hazard caused by poor building work alongside a major road junction.

“The junction is a very busy one and has always been risky for pedestrians but they now have to walk in the road and risk injury from traffic, loose or falling debris.

“I raised the matter with the council when the scaffolding was first erected in January but I never had any reply.

“There was a safety risk then but the site has become so poor that I cannot believe there has been any site visits by council safety officers.

“I spent hours trying to phone the council highways department to try to get some immediate action and even phoned 101 and the national highway emergency service.

“I tried online for assistance but always ended up with the main council number. I phoned the council switchboard but after 25 minutes on hold I was advised the department was closed. On a second attempt, after 30 minutes on hold I was cut off.

“I reported the poor standards when the scaffolding was first erected but the situation got worse week by week. I really think pedestrians’ lives are at risk.”

A spokesman for Sheffield Council said its highways team was aware of the issue and was in contact with the contractors at the site.

“We have requested that the fencing is removed immediately to ensure safe pedestrian access and will be carrying out a site visit to confirm that the area is cleared.

“If these steps have not been taken, we will consider whether further enforcement action is required to make the path safe.”