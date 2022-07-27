Rotherham scoops “most improved council” award

RMBC was named as the most improved council in the country at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards 2022.

The prestigious annual event honoured local authorities and individuals from across the UK in 22 categories, culminating in a ceremony in London on 20 July 2022.

Council Leader, Councillor Chris Read and Chief Executive, Sharon Kemp with the LGC award

The honour was bestowed in recognition of the huge progress the authority has made over a number of years.

The judges unanimously agreed that “from a rock bottom position it is possible to rebuild the trust of the community through understanding, courage and openness.”

RMBC was represented at the event by staff members who won the authority’s own Big Hearts Big Changes Employee Awards, which celebrate the achievements of employees from across the authority. They collected the award on behalf of the Council.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “This recognition from the wider local government community is testimony to all the work that’s been undertaken by our staff, councillors and partners. I am delighted for them.

“We’ve come a long way over the last eight years, under an unprecedented level of scrutiny and against a declining level of resource, and it is their commitment and dedication to our community that has driven the improvements we’ve seen and will continue to see in the future.”