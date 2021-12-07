Avant Homes has submitted a detailed application after Rotherham Council’s planning board granted outline permission for the site in July 2020.

The plans for the land on the Eastern side of Breks Lane received 90 representations from residents in neighbouring properties, including a number of objections on the grounds of lack of infrastructure, loss of privacy, detrimental impact on wildlife and increased demand for school places.

The land, which was formerly green belt, was earmarked for development in Rotherham Council’s local plan.

The development will be made up of two to five bedroomed detached, semi detached and terraced homes.

Planning documents state that the development ‘offers a wide range of house types which will help meet the housing needs in the area’.

Avant say they will install bird and bat boxes, and plant hedgerows and native trees across the site, and enclosed gardens will have ‘hedgehog cut outs’ in walls and fences.

Access to the site is proposed via two T-junctions onto Brecks Lane.