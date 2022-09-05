Rotherham MP “deeply concerned” big issues were "not addressed" during leadership race as Liz Truss announced new Prime Minister
A Rotherham MP says that she was “deeply concerned” that “bigger issues that impact us all were not addressed” during the Prime Minister leadership bid.
Following the announcement that Liz Truss is the new PM today (September 5), the former Foreign Secretary said: “I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.
“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply.
“I will deliver on the National Health Service.
“We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”
Ms Truss pledged “immediate action” on soaring energy bills this week, and added she is “ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy.”
She is expected to finalise her cabinet choices today, before formally becoming PM tomorrow after being appointed by the Queen.
However, Sarah Champion, Labour Mp for Rotherham told the local democracy reporting service that she was “deeply concerned” that “bigger issues that impact us all were not addressed” during the leadership bid.
“Where were the solutions for the NHS, energy, education or transport? How is it possible to resolve the cost of living by tax cuts that give most to the wealthy?” asked Ms Champion.
“This is my 4th PM in the almost ten years I’ve been an MP; each seems more interested in power for themselves rather than empowering the UK people. It’s so wrong.