Lizz Truss confirmed as new Prime Minister after beating Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race
Lizz Truss has been confirmed as the UK’s new prime minister after beating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.
The foreign secretary had been the frontrunner since the contest was narrowed down to two candidates, and she was widely expected to beat the former Chancellor, Mr Sunak.
She secured 81,326 votes to his 60,399.
She will be handed the keys to Number 10 tomorrow and talk will immediately turn to her plans to tackle soaring energy bills on which both she and Mr Sunak had been tight-lipped throughout the leadership race.
She has repeatedly declined to reveal her plans to tackle the huge increase in energy bills, which are set to increase to around £3,500 in October for the average household, and predicted to rise even further in January.
However, reports today suggest she is seriously considering freezing energy bills to help struggling households this winter, though based on her previous comments it is likely to be several days before she announces any package of support.
Support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport?
Her elevation to Prime Minister could also be good news for campaigners fighting to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open.
Last month, she told Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher that there was a ‘viable future' for the embattled airport and that it was ‘extremely concerning’ it was being earmarked for shutdown by owners Peel.
She said at the time: “I agree that the review into the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is extremely concerning, both for local businesses and employees - but also for the passengers who rely on this airport.
“I fully believe there is a viable future for this airport - and hope that the owners (the Peel Group) will examine all options throughout the review underway to find a sustainable path.”
What happens next after Liz Truss is announced as new PM?
The outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his successor are due to head to Balmoral on Tuesday, where Mr Johnson will formally tender his resignation before an audience with Mrs Truss who will be invited to form a new Government.
Ms Truss faces a challenging start to her premiership, with the veteran Tory MP David Davis calling it ‘probably the second most difficult brief’ facing any post-war Prime Minister behind Margaret Thatcher.