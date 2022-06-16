Rotherham MP Alexander Stafford “angered” by Rwanda flight’s last-minute cancellation

The first UK deportation flight was due to take off on Tuesday night (June 14) but was cancelled last- minute after the European Court of Human Rights issued legal challenges.

Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley said during a debate in Parliament on June 15: “The Home Secretary has confined that despite the despicable ruling from the foreign European Court….that we are committed to relocating illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley spoke during a debate in Parliament on June 15.

“When can we look forward in Rother Valley, to wheels down in Kigali for the first flight?”

Priti Patel told parliament that the government is “working to receive the judgement fro the European Court – that is right that we do that.

“Our policy is lawful, and we will continue. I can give him, and his constituents every assurance that we will continue.”

Mr Stafford later posted on social media: ” Like many Rother Valley constituents, I was angered that yesterday the European Court of Human Rights stopped the first relocation flight.”

“Today I raised this in the Chamber and got confirmation from the Home Secretary Priti Patel that despite this set back, flights will start soon to Rwanda.