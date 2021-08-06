Rotherham garden waste bin collection suspended for further two weeks

The brown bin collections were initially suspended on July 27, and council bosses hoped the suspension would last for two weeks.

However, the council now hopes to resume the service on August 23, as the staff shortage continues.

Tom Smith, RMBC’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, said: “We are working extremely hard to keep services going during this very difficult time.”

"But like many other local authorities and businesses we are struggling to maintain the necessary staffing levels, particularly drivers.

“I realise this will be disappointing news for our garden waste service customers and I thank them for their patience and understanding. We will keep them informed about when collections can begin again.”