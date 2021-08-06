Rotherham garden waste bin collection suspended for further two weeks
Rotherham Council has announced the suspension of garden waste bin collections for a further two weeks, due to staffing shortages.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:40 pm
The brown bin collections were initially suspended on July 27, and council bosses hoped the suspension would last for two weeks.
However, the council now hopes to resume the service on August 23, as the staff shortage continues.
Tom Smith, RMBC’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, said: “We are working extremely hard to keep services going during this very difficult time.”