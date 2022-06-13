Rotherham council to purchase 66 homes for council rent and shared ownership

A cabinet report states that homes will be acquired in Aughton and Swallownest, Dinnington, Keppel, Rotherham East and Rotherham West.

Of the homes, 48 will be available for council rent, and 18 for council shared ownership.

The scheme will be funded by the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) and have been “modelled within the HRA Business Plan to confirm affordability”.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet states: “strategic acquisitions typically offer an expedient and value for money route to adding new homes to the council’s housing stock.

“They also help to ensure local affordable housing needs can be met in areas where the council has limited existing stock, and / or limited land opportunities to directly build new homes.”

Five of the homes will be acquired through Section 106 schemes – RMBC willpurchase new homes from private developers under affordable homes planning provisions.

One of the properties is a potential buy-back of a former council home that was sold through the Right to Buy scheme, states the report.

“This has been included because of the specific type of property (four bedrooms and adapted) which is in very high demand and will help to meet local specialist housing need.

“Subject to cabinet approval, immediate action will be taken to secure the acquisitions and the homes are anticipated to be completed between July 2022 and March 2028.”