Due to snow and ice earlier this week, Sheffield City Council says workers were unable to complete all bin collections on Monday (November 29).

The city’s contractor, Veolia, says it is sending extra crews out this Saturday and Sunday to catch up on remaining collections.

The council is asking anyone whose bins were missed to continue to leave them out until emptied.

