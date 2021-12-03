Bin collections Sheffield: extra Veolia crews working this weekend to clear backlog caused by snow and ice
Extra refuse crews will be out this weekend in Sheffield to collect bins from homes that were missed due to snow and ice on Monday.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:45 am
Due to snow and ice earlier this week, Sheffield City Council says workers were unable to complete all bin collections on Monday (November 29).
The city’s contractor, Veolia, says it is sending extra crews out this Saturday and Sunday to catch up on remaining collections.
The council is asking anyone whose bins were missed to continue to leave them out until emptied.
Read More
Read MoreBin collections Sheffield: Veolia issues advice to householders after snow and i...