Sarah Champion MP has welcomed the move having pressured Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to act for "several years".

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) will place a poison box in every garden on the Eastwood estate in order to curb a rat infestation.

The action will start this month, with the authority asking residents to cooperate with the new measures, which will involve a skip day to clear rubbish.

A letter sent to residents this week said: "You told us that you were worried about the rats in Eastwood. The council is going to start work to help get rid of the rats and sort out waste and fly tipping."

In order to do this, RMBC will put boxes with rat poison in all the gardens in Eastwood. The council has also told residents to clear their gardens of all rubbish, adding there will be fines if they don't do this.

The local MP, Sarah Champion, has welcomed the plans, having reportedly been calling on RMBC to act for "several years".

She said: "I know that these problems have plagued Eastwood residents for many years, and I have always sought to persuade the council that piecemeal measures are simply insufficient to the scale of the task. Eastwood residents deserve far better.

Sarah Champion MP has welcomed plans to combat a rat infestation on the Eastwood estate in Rotherham. (Photo courtesy of Parliament)

"Having visited the area on multiple occasions alongside officers from the council, it is plain for all to see that the approach taken previously has simply not worked."

Work on the Eastwood estate will begin next week, with council visiting the area to "check" residents' gardens on September 11, 12 and 13. Locals have been told they will need to begin clearing their gardens before these visits in order to be ready for the skip day on September 14.

Then, on September 18, council staff will begin entering residents' gardens to install the poison boxes. The letter to residents warned they must cooperate and allow staff into their gardens, or else RMBC could apply for a warrant to force access.

Poison boxes like the one pictured will be placed in gardens in Eastwood, Rotherham to combat a rat infestation. (Photo courtesy of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council)

Over the following three weeks, staff will regularly return to check the boxes and collect dead rats. Residents have been asked to keep their gardens clean from then on, with all rubbish going into bins and not being left in alleyways and streets.

Ms Champion said: "This concerted action has been a long time coming and I am grateful that the council has listened to my arguments.

"I hope that residents will co-operate with the project and ensure that Eastwood is a safe, healthy neighbourhood for everyone."

Residents have been told to not touch the poison boxes once they are installed. Hands must be washed "immediately" if the boxes are touched accidentally.