Under the new proposals, cyclists will be allowed two-way access on Effingham Square, and will be permitted to cycle on on Frederick Street and High Street.

RMBC’s cabinet is set to consider a new cycling strategy at their next meeting on January 24, which is hoped will encourage more people in the borough to take up cycling.

The strategy adds that Rotherham’s cycle network is "not at the standard required to encourage and enable a large increase in cycling," which has been "constrained by the funding available from government."

The strategy assessed existing cycle routes, and states that the council’s long-term focus will be on ‘improving cycling provision on areas of the road network, rather than individual cycle routes’.

To encourage more residents to take up cycling, the council will offer electric and pedal bike loans, as well as bike checks and repairs, and training.

The strategy lays out plans to provide more cycle parking facilities, renew worn markings on cycle lanes and shared footpaths, clean weeds and litter from cycle routes, and provide free electric and pedal bike trials.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and the environment, said: “Cycling and walking provide low-cost travel, improve health and wellbeing and help protect the environment – so investing in active travel creates lasting benefits for everyone.

“However, we need people’s feedback to ensure we are doing this in the best way for local residents, visitors and businesses, and I urge people to look at the proposals and take part in the consultations.”

Funding for these schemes includes money from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund, from which South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority secured £166 million in March 2020.