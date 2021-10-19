Plans revealed for two new cycle routes in Rotherham

The first scheme will provide a cycle route between Wath town centre and the A633 Manvers Way, and the second scheme would see improvements on Wellgate, Broom Road and Broom Valley Road, to provide better conditions for cyclists, and pedestrians.

Dedicated cycle tracks would be created on Wellgate and Broom Road, between Hollowgate and Boswell Street.

A potential second phase would improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists on Broom Valley Road and address traffic volumes and speeds.

Town Hall.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and the environment, said: “Cycling and walking provide low-cost travel, improve health and wellbeing and help protect the environment – so investing in active travel creates lasting benefits for everyone.

“But we need people’s feedback to ensure we are doing this in the best way for local residents, businesses and road users – so I urge people to look at the proposals and take part in the consultations.”

Funding for these schemes includes cash from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund, from which South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (previously Sheffield City Region) secured £166 million in March 2020.

The money is being be used to fund several schemes across the region to reduce journey times, cut congestion, improve punctuality and reliability, and bring about a wide range of benefits associated with active travel.