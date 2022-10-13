Rotherham cemetery to be extended as it is close to reaching “full capacity”

Harris Lamb property consultants have lodged the application for land east of Campsall Field road, adjacent to Wath cemetery.

Proposals include a new burial ground, parking, footpaths, access and landscaping.

An application to extend Wath cemetery as it nears "full capacity" has been submitted to Rotherham Council.

The proposed site, which is owned by Rotherham Council, will hold a further 550 burial spaces.

A document submitted by the applicant states that there will be no change to the amount pf parking provision, and the proposal “is not expected to generate a need for increased parking”.

It adds that jobs will be created through the construction process, and the plans will provide “local employment opportunities”.

A bereavement services annual report, presented to Rotherham Council’s improving places select commission in 2021, states that Wath Cemetery has approximately three years of operational use remaining, but land adjacent to the site could provide 20-25 years further use.

