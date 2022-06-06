PM Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence by Conservative MPs following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into “partygate”.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Vally’s Conservative MP this morning tweeted: “Time and time again, Boris Johnson has got the big calls right.

“Whether it’s on Brexit, the vaccine, or Ukraine, it’s this Prime Minister that focuses on what really matters.

“Now is the time for unity so we can do what we were elected to do, deliver for the people of Britain.”

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announced this morning that the threshold for a confidence vote had been reached, and a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm tonight, June 6.