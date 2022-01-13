Residents object to plans for new homes in busy Sheffield neighbourhood

Developers want to build the houses with undercroft parking on land next to 19-41 Walkley Lane, a main road connecting Hillsborough and Walkley.

The site is currently a vacant and overgrown parcel of land which rises above the road and sits between two residential blocks on Walkley Lane.

There have been 25 objections from residents who say the exit onto Walkley Lane is dangerous due to poor visibility, the increase in traffic will make the road unsafe and it will exacerbate existing parking problems.

They are also concerned the new homes are an overdevelopment in an already densely populated area, will overshadow neighbouring properties and will mean green space and wildlife is lost.

Planning officers are advising councillors to approve the houses because the council can’t show it has a five-year supply of housing sites.

A report by the council says: “The provision of four additional homes will contribute to meeting the current shortfall.

“There would be economic benefits though construction, in the supply chain and in local spending from residents.

“There are sustainable design features including solar PVs and the proposal is not considered to create any significant highway safety issues.

“The development is an appropriate scale and mass which sits comfortably within the street scene and there are no harmful impacts on occupiers of neighbouring properties.”