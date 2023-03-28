A popular pub’s bid to allow live and recorded music outdoors has prompted a series of objections from residents.

Bosses at The Pheasant in Monk Bretton have applied to Barnsley Council to vary their licence to allow them to play live and recorded music outdoors.

If the licence is granted by BMBC’s licensing board, the venue will be permitted to play music outdoors twice a month, Monday to Thursday until 10pm, and up to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

The license holder says to reduce noise, a sound limiting device will be used, which will activate ‘at a level prior to which any disturbance is caused toresidents in the area’.

Licensing documents add that “Music will be barely audible at the nearest premises boundary (assessed by premises manager) so that the words to songs are not audible.

“Music will not be audible inside the nearest residential property, signage will be displayed in a prominent position asking customers to be respectful of neighbours, management will record any complaints or concerns.

Seven representations have been made by residents and one by a councillor, but a report by BMBC licensing officers states that “licensing field officer Martin Cooper has spoken to all parties to try and reach an agreed position to satisfy all concerned. To date no agreement has been reached.”

One resident states that allowing the variation will “disturb our peace and quiet and our quality of life.”

Another alleges that they are “unable to sit out in our garden together with family or young grandchildren due to hearing unexpected constant loud level of music.

“We feel that granting such a licence will only allow even more access to disrupt our lives at any time.

“If somehow a licence is granted, I demand that a council noise survey is conducted over a prolonged period at my property.”

