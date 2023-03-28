Barnsley Council has set aside an extra £2m to repair roads across the borough this year, on top of its £15m highways budget.

Senior highways officers have proposed improvements to carriageways and footways at more than 50 locations across the borough.

A further £700,000 of road safety funding from the Department of Transport, which was granted to the council in 2019, will be rolled forward into this year.

A report by highways officers states that he cash was unspent “due to the Covid-19 pandemic creating delays arising from land acquisition and subsequent resource issues”.

The funding will be used for road safety measures along the A628, including the improvement of pedestrian crossing facilities, introduction of road safetybarriers, traffic calming measures and improved street lighting.

A further £2m has been set aside for a new roundabout that is currently under construction on the A635 near Goldthorpe, to create access for new offices, warehouses, and industrial units.

Here are all the roads in Barnsley which have been earmarked for repair:

Central

Bala Street carriageway – resurfacing

Bridge Street footway – resurfacing

Dog Lane footway – resurfacing

Queens Road, carriageway – resurfacing

Rochester Road Footpath To Rotherham Road, footway, – resurfacing

Darfield

Vicar Road footway – resurfacing

Charles Street carriageway – surface dressing

John Street carriageway – surface dressing

Mary Street carriageway – surface dressing

Windsor Crescent carriageway – surface dressing

Darton West

Coronation Road carriageway – surface dressing

Cross Street carriageway – surface dressing

Mary Street carriageway – surface dressing

Barnsley Road footway – resurfacing

Huddersfield Road carriageway – resurfacing

Junction 38 Roundabout footway – resurfacing

Dearne South

Dove Close carriageway – surface dressing

Sheaf Crescent carriageway – surface dressing

Ullswater Close carriageway – surface dressing

Kingstone

Dillington Road footway – resurfacing

Essex Road footway – resurfacing

North East

Beech Close footway – resurfacing

Coronation Avenue carriageway – surface dressing

Queens Drive carriageway – surface dressing

Old Town

Summer Lane footway – resurfacing

Penistone East

Bank End Lane carriageway – resurfacing

New Road carriageway – resurfacing

Penistone West

Clarel Street carriageway – resurfacing

Keats Grove carriageway – surface dressing

Shelley Clos, carriageway – surface dressing

Tennyson Close carriageway – surface dressing

Sheffield Road carriageway – resurfacing

Rockingham

Fairfield carriageway – surface dressing

Green Springs Avenue footway – resurfacing

Martin Close carriageway – surface dressing

Merlin Close carriageway – retread

Peregrine Drive carriageway – retread

Plover Drive carriageway – surface dressing

Shortwood Close carriageway – surface dressing

Timothy Wood Avenue footway – resurfacing

Winster Close carriageway – surface dressing

Wrens Way carriageway – surface dressing

Woodhouse Road,carriageway – surface dressing

Royston

Avondale Drive carriageway – surface dressing

Ashley Croft footway- resurfacing

Haigh Croft Backs with Cedar Close footway – resurfacing

St Helen’s

Laithes Lane footway – resurfacing

Stairfoot

Colley Avenue carriageway – retread

Neville Court carriageway – retread

Smithley Lane (part) carriageway – retread

Worsbrough