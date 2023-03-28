Senior highways officers have proposed improvements to carriageways and footways at more than 50 locations across the borough.
A further £700,000 of road safety funding from the Department of Transport, which was granted to the council in 2019, will be rolled forward into this year.
A report by highways officers states that he cash was unspent “due to the Covid-19 pandemic creating delays arising from land acquisition and subsequent resource issues”.
The funding will be used for road safety measures along the A628, including the improvement of pedestrian crossing facilities, introduction of road safetybarriers, traffic calming measures and improved street lighting.
A further £2m has been set aside for a new roundabout that is currently under construction on the A635 near Goldthorpe, to create access for new offices, warehouses, and industrial units.
Here are all the roads in Barnsley which have been earmarked for repair:
Central
- Bala Street carriageway – resurfacing
- Bridge Street footway – resurfacing
- Dog Lane footway – resurfacing
- Queens Road, carriageway – resurfacing
- Rochester Road Footpath To Rotherham Road, footway, – resurfacing
Darfield
- Vicar Road footway – resurfacing
- Charles Street carriageway – surface dressing
- John Street carriageway – surface dressing
- Mary Street carriageway – surface dressing
- Windsor Crescent carriageway – surface dressing
Darton West
- Coronation Road carriageway – surface dressing
- Cross Street carriageway – surface dressing
- Mary Street carriageway – surface dressing
- Barnsley Road footway – resurfacing
- Huddersfield Road carriageway – resurfacing
- Junction 38 Roundabout footway – resurfacing
Dearne South
- Dove Close carriageway – surface dressing
- Sheaf Crescent carriageway – surface dressing
- Ullswater Close carriageway – surface dressing
Kingstone
- Dillington Road footway – resurfacing
- Essex Road footway – resurfacing
North East
- Beech Close footway – resurfacing
- Coronation Avenue carriageway – surface dressing
- Queens Drive carriageway – surface dressing
Old Town
- Summer Lane footway – resurfacing
Penistone East
- Bank End Lane carriageway – resurfacing
- New Road carriageway – resurfacing
Penistone West
- Clarel Street carriageway – resurfacing
- Keats Grove carriageway – surface dressing
- Shelley Clos, carriageway – surface dressing
- Tennyson Close carriageway – surface dressing
- Sheffield Road carriageway – resurfacing
Rockingham
- Fairfield carriageway – surface dressing
- Green Springs Avenue footway – resurfacing
- Martin Close carriageway – surface dressing
- Merlin Close carriageway – retread
- Peregrine Drive carriageway – retread
- Plover Drive carriageway – surface dressing
- Shortwood Close carriageway – surface dressing
- Timothy Wood Avenue footway – resurfacing
- Winster Close carriageway – surface dressing
- Wrens Way carriageway – surface dressing
- Woodhouse Road,carriageway – surface dressing
Royston
- Avondale Drive carriageway – surface dressing
- Ashley Croft footway- resurfacing
- Haigh Croft Backs with Cedar Close footway – resurfacing
St Helen’s
- Laithes Lane footway – resurfacing
Stairfoot
- Colley Avenue carriageway – retread
- Neville Court carriageway – retread
- Smithley Lane (part) carriageway – retread
Worsbrough
- Shield Avenue footway – resurfacing
- West Street footway – resurfacing