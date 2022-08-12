Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under BMBC’s principal towns plan, artificial grass has been proposed for flowerbeds at Hoyland’s town square.

A campaign to introduce an “artificial grass tax” hit he headlines this week, which campaigners say is causing loss of habitat, plastic production emissions, added strain on our waste sector, removing natural water retention in soils and aiding flooding.

Hoyland residents have blasted Barnsley Council for “stupidity” over plans to install artificial grass on flowerbeds.

Residents have raised concerns about the temperature it can reach in hot weather, the lack of biodiversity, microplastics in the food chain and drainage capacity.

Resident Derek Hawkes, who has lived in Hoyland for 20 years, said: “How did it get through so many people as a good idea?

“It’s sheer group think stupidity. It used to be lovely – and they let the weeds take over, then dug everything out.

“The council is not working for the community.”

Mr Hawkes told the local democracy reporting service that the flower beds were overgrown with weeds, which were removed ahead of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June.

He added that he flowerbeds are “a small part of Hoyland, but to me, it represents a symbol of council and councillor malaise in Hoyland and Hoyland Common, in full view of everyone who passes by.

“If they had done some proper weed and feed at the beginning of the growing season, did a bit weeding – it just takes 10 minutes on an area that big.

“It’s plastic, it’s fossil fuels. How can you believe anybody even thought it was a good idea?”

Councillor David White, who represents the neighbouring Rockingham Ward as a Conservative on BMBC added: “The council boasts about its green credentials – it’s diabolical.

“Imagine what it’ll look like when it’s been down a month – like a scrag end of carpet.”

He added that he had first heard about the plans to use artificial grass during a meeting not open to the public.

Carrie Northwood added that artificial grass heats up in hot weather, and “cooks” insects – as well as posing a risk to the food chain.

She added that community groups would be happy to plant flowers, and use the space as a mini community garden, rather than see artificial grass used.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, defended the decision and said it was part of a range of improvements to local high streets.

He added: “Artificial grass will be installed to provide an attractive, inviting space for people to sit and enjoy all year round.

“The circular piece of artwork in the centre of the square will also be raised to form a plinth which will provide an area for a Christmas tree, a performance space and a seating area. A new footway will also be installed opposite Duke Street, with new dropped kerbs at the former market access.

