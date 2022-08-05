South Yorkshire councils gear up to launch bid for new park funding

The money will be given to places that have been earmarked as most in need of quality green space – and Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster have made the list.

The authorities have until October 3 to create proposals for what they would do with the cash – some of which must be used to plant trees.

The grant can be made up of: £47,500 for the creation or improvement of a park; £18,500 fore project prep, creation and maintenance; and £19,000 for ‘tree uplift’ to plant and maintain trees.

The Levelling Up Parks Fund will create new and improved parks in urban areas

The schemes could include paving, fencing, natural play scapes, benches, lighting and flowers to bat boxes.

The statement also asks councils to be ‘creative’ with what is a park – such as the centre of retail complexes, land outside GPs and school or sites along waterways and rivers.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Greg Clark MP said: "Over the past few years, the importance of spending time with loved ones and getting outdoors has become even more apparent, and this latest government funding will help people living in urban areas do just that.”

Councillor James Higginbottom, Cabinet spokesperson for Environment and Highways, at Barnsley Council said: “It’s excellent news that Barnsley has been recommended for a grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Levelling Up Parks Fund.

“We’ll be accepting the grant and working on project proposals ready to submit to the government at the beginning of October.”

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We take every opportunity to secure funding so that we can continue to improve and look after our many beautiful parks and green spaces in Sheffield.

“We plan to opt in and make a bid for this levelling up funding and are currently assessing which sites and projects would meet the full criteria, to ensure we’re awarded as much as possible of the available money.