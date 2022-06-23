Recruitment day announced for 1,400 new jobs at new Everi/ Hermes hub at Hoyland

The £60m Evri (formerly Hermes), hub is currently under construction and is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Around 1,400 full-time jobs will be available at the 55-acre development, which will handle up to 1.3 million parcels a day when operational.

The new Hermes/Evri hub at Hoyland

A recruitment event will take place on Saturday July 9 at the Digital Media Centre on County Way from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a number of vacancies to apply for, and sessions on how to apply.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We are delighted to be working with Evri, together with Jobcentre Plus and Barnsley College, to support ways in which people in Barnsley can learn about the fantastic and well-paid employment opportunities that will be available at the new Hub.

“As a council, we are committed to supporting people into employment with a truly inclusive economy, and this is a great way for people to come along, meet with the recruitment team, and ask any questions.”

Carl Lyon, COO at Evri said: “We’re pleased to be creating a significant number of jobs in Barnsley.

“This site is our newest and largest hub as well as being our closest major hub to Evri’s Headquarters in Leeds and roots, which can be traced back to Bradford in the 70s.

“Earlier this month, the Department for Transport coined the term Generation Logistics.

“The roles created at Barnsley are warehouse operatives, but also HR professionals, engineers, drivers, technicians and administrators – these roles can continue to flourish and support the growth of our sector.