The 55-acre development is currently under construction and is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

A further 300 temporary and part time jobs will also be available during “busy periods”, to handle up to 1.3 million parcels a day.

A spokesperson for Hermes said: “There’ll be a wide range of jobs available, including a general manager, operations managers, health and safety officers, engineers, administrative and transport roles.

The Hermes hub.

“We guarantee that every single employee will earn more than the minimum wage, and we never use zero-hour contracts – all of our parcel people are on contracts with dedicated hours and benefits.

“We’re looking to work with local schools and have begun conversations to explore how we can offer support over the coming months and years. This will involve education around road safety .

“We’re also keen to safely provide local schools with equipment and material from the construction site, so pupils can get messy building mud kitchens and insect hotels.”

Following a number of objections to the site on environmental grounds, Hermes bosses say more than 25,000 plants trees and hedgerows have been pledged for the site, and solar panels will be attached to the warehouse roof.