Queen’s jubilee bank holiday: alternative food party planned for Sheffield

There will be a series of events and street parties across Sheffield from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

But Foodhall, at 62 Brown Street near the Showroom Cinema in the city centre, will be offering something different.

Sheffield Foodhall on Brown Street in the city centre of Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

It runs a Sunday Social on the first week of every month where volunteers turn surplus food that would otherwise be binned into three course vegetarian and vegan meals and this weekend will be extra special as it provides an alternative jubilee for people who want to enjoy the spirit of the celebrations without focussing on royalty.

Greg Hewitt, project coordinator, said: “Not everyone wants to celebrate the jubilee, but people still like the atmosphere of getting together with others from the local community and sitting and eating a delicious meal together. So we’ve decided to put this event on for that reason, and we hope people can come and enjoy a fantastic evening of interesting conversation and tasty food. Plus everyone who comes will be helping to stop food from being thrown away.”

Attendees can arrive from 5pm for hot drinks and food will be served from 6pm with the opportunity to ‘contribute what you can’ towards the meal.