Queen Elizabeth II: Sheffield to host South Yorkshire King Charles III proclamation this weekend
Sheffield Council is hosting a proclamation for South Yorkshire this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Flowers were laid in the Peace Gardens and books of condolence were opened in the city’s Town Halls for members of the public to pay respects.
Her Majesty was the longest reigning monarch in British history, becoming the head of state at age 25 and ruling until she died at Balmoral Castle aged 96 on Thursday afternoon.
The local proclamation – the official announcement of the new monarch – for King Charles III will take place in Barker’s Pool from 1pm on Sunday, September 11, for South Yorkshire. It will also be shown on a big screen in the city centre.
This will come a day after the national proclamation at St James’ Palace.
Sheffield’s Lord Mayor is expected to formally proclaim the death of the queen and the accession of the king to the throne.
Flags are raised to full height from 11am on Saturday, September 10, then lowered until the day after the Queen’s funeral.
More details on the proclamation in Sheffield are due to be shared shortly.
In the meantime, people can leave messages in the book of condolence either in person or online here: https://forms.sheffield.gov.uk/form/auto/message_condolence
Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, and Kate Josephs, chief executive of the council, were photographed writing in the book.
It is open for tributes at the Town Hall in the city centre from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, until the day after Her Majesty’s funeral.