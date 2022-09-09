Queen Elizabeth II: Sheffield Council cancels tree festival following death

The Sheffield Tree Fayre – which was planned for Saturday, September 10 – will no longer take place as the country mourns the loss of Her Majesty who died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle yesterday. READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II: Sheffield MPs pay respects to ‘guiding light for the world’ following death

In an email informing those involved in the event of the cancellation, Leonie Kapadia, community forestry project manager, said: “We’re very sorry about this, and thank you all for your time and effort in getting things in place. We very much hope that we can reschedule the event for spring 2023.

“I hope you understand that we were bound by national protocol on this.”

Mourners left flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

It is one of many cancellations and closures this weekend following the news.

The fayre, which would have taken place at Botanical Gardens, was planned to feature children’s outdoor forest school activities, indoor crafts, wood craft stalls, guided tree walks and tree-themed talks.

There also would have been wood-fired pizzas, and a variety of wood and tree-themed stalls.

Members of the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership were going to be at the event to speak to attendees about the progress being made as part of the Sheffield Street Tree Strategy.

The event was organised by Sheffield City Council Community Forestry Team, in partnership with The Woodland Trust, National Heritage Lottery funded Education and Engagement Project at Sheffield Botanical Gardens and the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership. The event is also supported by the Friends of Sheffield Botanical Gardens and Sheffield Botanical Gardens Trust.

Sheffield Street Tree Partnership and inquiry

The Street Tree Partnership strategy set out guidance and direction for the management and maintenance of Sheffield’s street trees following the infamous felling of thousands by the council and its contractor Amey.

It focusses on retaining street trees where possible and making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

There is also an independent inquiry taking place into the scandal chaired by Sir Mark Lowcock.