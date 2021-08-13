£7m Civic transformation plans lodged with council
Plans to transform a historic town centre building into a bar, offices and apartments have been officially lodged with Barnsley Council.
The Grade Two listed Civic on Eldon Street began life as the Barnsley Mechanics Institute and Public Hall in 1877, later becoming home to a public library, shops and events space.
It was closed to the public 1998, and wasn’t reopened until 2009 with a new theatre space and contemporary art gallery.
As part of the restoration, the original Victorian entrance on Eldon Street will be reinstated, complete with a new bar and box office.
A new 150-seat studio theatre, dressing rooms and rehearsal space are also proposed.
The application, submitted by HLM Architects, includes plans for seven apartments on the first, second and third floors.
The £7.2 million scheme is partially funded by a £2m grant from Historic England that will also revitalise historic buildings on Eldon Street.