£7m Civic transformation plans lodged with council

Plans to transform a historic town centre building into a bar, offices and apartments have been officially lodged with Barnsley Council.

By Danielle Andrews
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:45 pm

The Grade Two listed Civic on Eldon Street began life as the Barnsley Mechanics Institute and Public Hall in 1877, later becoming home to a public library, shops and events space.

It was closed to the public 1998, and wasn’t reopened until 2009 with a new theatre space and contemporary art gallery.

As part of the restoration, the original Victorian entrance on Eldon Street will be reinstated, complete with a new bar and box office.

PICTURE: HLM Architects

A new 150-seat studio theatre, dressing rooms and rehearsal space are also proposed.

The application, submitted by HLM Architects, includes plans for seven apartments on the first, second and third floors.

The £7.2 million scheme is partially funded by a £2m grant from Historic England that will also revitalise historic buildings on Eldon Street.

Historic buildings in the Old Town conservation area – specifically along the west side of Eldon Street – will benefit from the total £4m funding, which will be used to refurbish Eldon Street.

Barnsley Council