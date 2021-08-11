Approval recommended for 336 apartments next to Sheffield casino

Proposed site of 336 apartment development. Credit: Google Maps

If approved by the planning and highways committee next week, the 10-23 storey building along with outdoor amenity space, car parking and cycle spaces, will be built at the British Rail Club Sports Ground, on a parcel of land bound by Farm Road and Queens Road, next to Grosvenor Casino.

The development – known as The Meridian – would comprise 116 one-bed units, 114 two-bed units and 28 three-bed units. There would also be a gym, co-working space, multipurpose area, management suite, plant room, bike store providing space for 358 bikes and car park providing 29 spaces.

In a report ahead of next week’s decision, council officers recommended approval of the plans.

They said: “The design of the proposal is of an appropriate scale and massing for this landmark site, featuring high quality materials within a well fenestrated building.

“The re-positioned access proposed to the site from Farm Road to the car parking area is considered appropriate and will not cause any highway safety issues.

“Car parking ratios are not to maximum standards, however in this location, close to the city centre, bus routes, tram routes and the train station this is acceptable. In addition, ample secure cycle parking is proposed.

“The proposal will not impact on the amenity and living conditions of existing adjoining in terms of overlooking or overbearing with a good level of amenity afforded to future residents.”

The council said it received no representations on the plans but Sport England did comment.

The organisation said it objects to the plans on the basis that it will result in the loss of a sports facility but will withdraw this if suitable mitigation is legally confirmed.

Council officers said conditions put on the plans included a legal agreement to secure £495,000 towards an off-site contribution to affordable housing and £180,760 towards sports facility in the city.

Councillors are set to decide on the plans at the committee meeting which will take place on Tuesday, August 17 from 2pm. This will be held in the Town Hall and webcast live from this link: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=373&MId=7841