£2.4M cash boost to help pensioners, care leavers and families in Rotherham with cost of living crisis

For youngsters leaving care, £45,000 will be used to help them pay their utility bills when they move into independent accommodation.

Pensioner households will be able to apply for part of a £250,000 fund to pay for rising household living costs.

Another £1.4m will fund food vouchers for children eligible for free school meals.

The remaining £750,000 will be distributed to pensioners in receipt of council tax support in the form of £85 payments.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said: “The increase in food, fuel, gas and electricity costs is tough on everyone and we know people are really struggling.

“The Household Support Fund, along with other national measures to support people at this difficult time is welcome but we know it is only a sticking plaster for an increasingly gaping wound.

“We know many people are having to really tighten their belts, but with only a finite resource, we’re trying to target our support at those in the very greatest need – people in receipt of means-tested benefits and those with less than £150 left each month after they’ve paid for essentials like food rent and utility bills.”