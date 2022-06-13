Rotherham Council issue £250 grants to help struggling households and pensioners with rising bills

In March, RMBC committed half a million pounds to provide grants of up to £250 to households unable to pay their bills or top up their pre-payment meters due to the rising cost of gas and electricity.

The fund was topped up by a further £250,000 from the government’s Household Support Fund to extend more help to pensioners, meaning that older age households struggling with any aspect of the cost of living crisis can receive up to £400.

The support is available to both working and non-working households.

applicants must have no more than £150 a month left over after paying for all of their essential costs such as food, rent or mortgage and utility bills.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “We saw again last week how for some people on low incomes rising utility bills has made an already difficult situation almost impossible.

“That’s exactly why we set up the Energy Crisis Support Scheme, committing three quarters of a million pounds to support those in need of help. It’s also why it’s important that the Council is able to offer advice and support to assist people on a longer term basis, not just with the short term cash they might need.

“The first people are now benefitting from the scheme and I’d urge anyone who is finding themselves in an impossible position at the moment to make an application and access the support.”