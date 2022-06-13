£1.5m boost for feasibility of future travel schemes in Barnsley

The City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement revenue funding has come from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

A report to Barnsley Council’s cabinet proposes the acceptance of the funding, which is to be used to “undertake feasibility work (traffic surveys, traffic modelling, feasibility design) for a future pipeline of schemes and to continue with staffing the Active Travel Hub”.

It will also fund procurement for traffic count equipment and forconsultancy staff to assist with feasibility work on rail schemes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement revenue funding has come from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

A new “microsimulation model” for the town centre and surroundingareas, will be created, which will enable schemes to be tested.

New data collection systems will also be funded, as it says the majority of the existing equipment is obsolete or beyond repair.