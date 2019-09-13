Prime Minister to visit Sheffield retail park as part of whistle stop tour
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit a Sheffield retail park today as part of a whistle stop tour of South Yorkshire.
The PM will visit Fox Valley Shopping Park, Stocksbridge, this afternoon and speak to traders and retailers on the development.
Mr Johnson was due to speak in front of northern political and business leaders at the Convention of the North at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.
He also made surprise visit to Doncaster this morning and mingled with shoppers in the Corn Exchange after arriving at Doncaster Railway Station earlier today.
The PM also chatted to market traders as part of a whistle stop tour of South Yorkshire.
Members of South and West Yorkshire for Europe planned to protest at Magna and are also planning another at Fox Valley.