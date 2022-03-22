The Queen's Head pub on Attercliffe Road in its heyday.

Look back at historic Queens Head pub which could be transformed into new flats

The Queens Head pub could soon become flats, if Sheffield Council approves plans revealed this week.

The former three-storey boozer at 660 Attercliffe Road and a next door shop have been vacant for almost 30 years, according to a planning application submitted this week.

Proposals to fully renovate the site and transform it into nine new ground-floor flats are currently under consideration by the council.

It will take a lot of work to become habitable as it is not currently wind and weather-tight and suffers from infestation.

Here is a look back at the site in its heyday.

1. The Queens Head in its heyday in the 1980s

The Queens Head pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, May 12, 1980. Developers say it has been vacant for almost 30 years.

2. A queue to get into the Queens Head in the 60s

Attercliffe Road looking towards the Queens Head in 1960. The latest planning application for the site says there is a pool hall inside.

3. Former Queens Head manager relaxing in the pub

Manager, Mark Hooper, of the Queen's Head Pub, Attercliffe, 1984. If the latest plans are approved by Sheffield Council, the old pub furniture will be swapped out for modern flats.

4. Queens Head now: boarded up and derelict

Developers said the Queens Head has been vacant for nearly 30 years now.

