£2m medical centre announced for ever-growing Waverley estate in Rotherham

The primary health centre will serve up to serve 6,000 residents on the newly-developed Olive Grove site at Waverley, which includes 3,890 dwellings.

The two storey development will be built at the end of the new high street on Stephenson Way, and feature accessible parking and emergency drop-off zones.

“The design was developed with the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to establish an appropriate schedule of accommodation for the local community,” states planning documents.

The building is designed with the front-of-house, public-facing spaces towards the street front, with the reception, waiting, and interview rooms sitting just off the new pedestrianised high street.

The rest of the ground floor contains clinical spaces including nurse’s rooms, consultant rooms and a treatment room.

The first floor provides private spaces including meeting and conference rooms, and office/admin spaces.

Car parking and vehicle access is provided to the south of the site, with space for five car parking spaces, and two accessible car parking spaces.

The main car park in the local centre provides 201 parking spaces for the whole area.