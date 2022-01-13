Plans to redevelop former Hemsworth school site in Sheffield into OAP complex prompts 99 objections

Sheffield Council wants to build the older persons’ independent living accommodation on the site of the old Hemsworth junior and infant school at the junction of Blackstock Road and Constable Road.

It would include a block of up to four storeys providing 81 residential units together with communal facilities including a cafe and parking.

The site has been vacant since the school was demolished in 2003.

How the OAP accommodation planned for the former Hemsworth school site could look (image Sheffield Council)

A 99 name petition is objecting, saying an influx of 100 residents with additional staff on the small plot is unsuitable.

The petition says: “The accommodation blocks are just too high. The area will also become busier with visitors and trade visits leading to more congestion and pollution in the area.

“Many neighbours feel the wildlife in the surrounding borders would be more reduced as many bushes and trees are to be removed.

It is better suited for recreation and other park amenities for the local community. If buildings are to be provided these should be of one storey only and with agreement from local residents.”

How a library at the new OAP complex planned for the former Hemsworth school site could look (image Sheffield Council)

Gleadless Valley Wildlife Trust is also concerned about the removal of trees and hedgerows and the impact on wildlife.

“High quality development” says council

Sheffield Council says due to the increasing population of people over the age of 65 living in the city, it needs to provide more amenities and accommodation for this age group.

It predicts a 16 per cent increase of people will be living in the city over the age of 65 by 2030.

The old Hemsworth school site, which has been vacant since 2003, could become a new complex for older people to live (image Sheffield Council)

Officers are advising councillors to approve the scheme, saying the redevelopment is welcome and it will make a significant contribution to the council’s five year housing supply and to specific housing needs.

In a report they say: “The proposal represents a well-considered sustainable scheme. It will provide a significant contribution of affordable specialist older persons housing, which is currently in short supply given the ageing population, and is a high-quality sustainable development.”