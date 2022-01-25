The Willows School in Thurcroft currently takes pupils age seven to 19 with a range of moderate learning difficulties, and was extended in 2018 to cater for 120 pupils, from 100 previously.

Following a public consultation in November and December 2021, a report to RMBC’s cabinet recommended that councillors approved the scheme, so the school can accommodate 150 pupils.

The Willows is a community school, which is maintained by the local authority.

Plans to officially extend over-subscribed school in Rotherham

A previous report stated that the extension “will enable young people to continue to be placed locally and avoid the need to place with high cost out of area / independent providers in the future.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people told the meeting: “The recommended proposal is to increase the registered number of places from the current 120 to 150 by prescribed alteration, to enable parental preference for placements to continue to be satisfied in the future, avoiding the need to seek placement at an alternative school or out of authority being against the wishes of parents or carers.