Plans to demolish MOT garage for apartments on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road
Developers have asked Sheffield Council for permission to demolish an MOT garage on Ecclesall Road and built eight new apartments in its place.
If approved by the council’s planning team, the four-story block of two-bed apartments will be built at 335 and 337, where Champion and Emmett car repair and maintenance shop is, Ecclesall Road South – in a residential area – and it will include eight parking spaces.
In a statement provided with the plans, Axis Architecture, the applicants for the project, said: “It is felt that the re-development of the site with a contextually-appropriate residential building will enhance the character of the local area and improve the wider neighbourhood…
“The development site is located in an existing, established residential community. The scheme will further enhance the range of residential units on offer in the area and will strengthen the cohesion of the existing community.
“A key sustainable objective for developments is to ‘create safe environments where crime and disorder or fear of crime does not undermine quality of life or community cohesion’. The scheme will make use of CCTV for security and will integrate security with openness and approachability through the use of carefully designed security features including entrance areas.”
So far there have been no comments on the plans from members of the public.
To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s planning portal here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7EQ94NYFZ100