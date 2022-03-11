Plans to demolish MOT garage for apartments on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road

If approved by the council’s planning team, the four-story block of two-bed apartments will be built at 335 and 337, where Champion and Emmett car repair and maintenance shop is, Ecclesall Road South – in a residential area – and it will include eight parking spaces.

In a statement provided with the plans, Axis Architecture, the applicants for the project, said: “It is felt that the re-development of the site with a contextually-appropriate residential building will enhance the character of the local area and improve the wider neighbourhood…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield Council for the demolition of Champion and Emmett car repairs and maintenance MOT garage, on Ecclesall Road, to make way for new apartments.

“The development site is located in an existing, established residential community. The scheme will further enhance the range of residential units on offer in the area and will strengthen the cohesion of the existing community.

“A key sustainable objective for developments is to ‘create safe environments where crime and disorder or fear of crime does not undermine quality of life or community cohesion’. The scheme will make use of CCTV for security and will integrate security with openness and approachability through the use of carefully designed security features including entrance areas.”

So far there have been no comments on the plans from members of the public.